Wiscasset’s Maine Art Gallery has brought together an online show of paintings, sculptures, photographs, prints and collages from 23 artists that might have been held at the gallery, if not for the limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exhibit will be open through July 10.

“I was blown away by the turnout for this virtual event and I’m delighted so many people want to be part of it,” said board member Elizabeth Campbell, who conceived the idea and made it come alive, according to a news release from the gallery.

In addition to depictions of landscapes, waterscapes, architecture and still life compositions, the works include non-traditional shapes and symbolic paintings.

The gallery is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and preservation of painting, sculpture and graphic arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults.

The gallery, located in the historic Wiscasset Academy building at 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, is closed to the public this summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit, maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on Facebook.

