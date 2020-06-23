The Mallett Brothers Band will livestream a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, online at facebook.com/statetheatreportland.

The State Theatre’s Conclave livestreaming concert series continues with a show from the roots and Americana act.

Those who watch can make a donation to the band during the show as they will perform tunes like “Low Down” and “Walk Down the River” from the half-dozen albums they’ve released since forming 11 years ago.

The theater will not have an in-person audience but the multiple cameras and first-rate sound will satisfy your need for some righteous live music.

