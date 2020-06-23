WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Three local students have been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at the University of New Haven, according to a news release from the university.
They include Chloe Therriault and Kayleigh Therriault, both of Norridgewock, both majoring in the College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design; and Gabriel Jones of Readfield, majoring in the College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Music and Sound Recording.
