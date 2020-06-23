WILTON — The Western Maine Play Museum, like all area businesses and nonprofits, has been struggling to move forward during the COVID-19 crisis. Joni James, the museum’s executive director, and her team have been doing extensive brainstorming to keep the museum active, while waiting for return to normal operations, according to a news release from James.

While staff waits for the museum to reopen, the museum is offering some activities this summer. Week-long day camps will start Monday, June 29, with CDC recommended safety precautions in place. There are still a few slots available. Weeks planned include a Harry Potter Week, a STEM week, a Kindness week, and several more. For more information, visit the Western Maine Play Museum Facebook page.

And especially fun for families, the museum is running two scavenger hunts this summer, offering cash prizes and also WMPM merchandise. See its Facebook postings for more information about all of these events, or email James at [email protected].

To show gratitude to all current memberships, the museum is extending memberships by a full year from when it was purchased — a few bonus months for hanging in there. The museum also would like to offer $10 off each new membership. Memberships will not begin until the museum reopens. To purchase a membership (prices include discount), visit westernmaineplay.org.

Those who would like to make a donation can do so by visiting westernmaineplay.donation.veevartapp.com, or send via mailed to WMPM, PO Box 1161, Wilton, ME 04294.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: