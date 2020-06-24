I am supporting Glenn “Chip” Curry for the Senate District 11 in Waldo County. Chip has a proven track record of working for Mainers and for Maine school children specifically, through his work on the Maine Legislative Task Force on Quality Afterschool Programming and the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet. He looks out for Mainers and chairs the Maine Community Foundation’s Waldo County Fund, which provides grants to programs that have the greatest potential for positive impact on the quality of life in Waldo County.

I have been impressed over the last few months seeing Chip’s involvement in finding and getting the resources our friends and neighbors need to navigate through these trying times. He has been a champion of the Waldo County Woodshed, Waldo County Community Action Partners and Aging Well in Waldo County, and has been instrumental in guiding people to these valuable resources.

Chip will work hard for our community because it’s his community too and has been for 25 years. Vote Curry for state Senate from District 11.

Seth A. Thayer Jr.

Northport

Send questions/comments to the editors.