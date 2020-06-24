I am supporting Glenn “Chip” Curry for the Senate District 11 in Waldo County. Chip has a proven track record of working for Mainers and for Maine school children specifically, through his work on the Maine Legislative Task Force on Quality Afterschool Programming and the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet. He looks out for Mainers and chairs the Maine Community Foundation’s Waldo County Fund, which provides grants to programs that have the greatest potential for positive impact on the quality of life in Waldo County.
I have been impressed over the last few months seeing Chip’s involvement in finding and getting the resources our friends and neighbors need to navigate through these trying times. He has been a champion of the Waldo County Woodshed, Waldo County Community Action Partners and Aging Well in Waldo County, and has been instrumental in guiding people to these valuable resources.
Chip will work hard for our community because it’s his community too and has been for 25 years. Vote Curry for state Senate from District 11.
Seth A. Thayer Jr.
Northport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Headline understates brutality of death
-
Letters to the Editor
Re-elect Bellows to State Senate
-
Columnists
George Smith: Great stories on moose hunting
-
Letters to the Editor
Mills should give independent candidates a chance
-
Letters to the Editor
Consider your vote carefully
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.