It’s obvious to everyone that the U.S. economy is not doing well right now. With an unemployment rate at recession levels and the stock market taking unexpected plunges, it’s no wonder that people would rather focus on the American economy than worry about what’s happening elsewhere. However, this is not the right attitude.

Currently, 95% of consumers live outside of the United States, and 12% of the U.S. gross domestic product relies on exporting goods. If Americans do not help the rest of the world fight COVID-19 and rebuild their economies, there is no way that we can hope to return to any level of normalcy in the near future in our own nation.

I urge you to reach out to Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and ask them to support the International Affairs Budget. As of now, it makes up less than 1% of the U.S. federal budget, but it provides so much for developing countries around the world. The current administration wants to cut the budget even further, and this would leave tens of millions of people without adequate food, water, or health care.

If the United States hopes to rebuild our economy, we must help other nations rebuild theirs as well. We cannot do this without the financial support of the International Affairs Budget.

Sophie van Leeuwen

Lewiston

