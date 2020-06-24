So you got your ballot in the mail, now what? The best electorate is an informed electorate. With the internet, it’s now relatively easy to find information about all of the candidates and not only read their official planks, but also learn about what they have already accomplished and to see and hear them in action through online videos and on social media. How they run is how they’ll govern. Are they accessible to voters and willing to address tough issues head on? With ranked-choice voting it’s more important than ever to spend some time determining the order to rank your choices.

In the primary election ending July 14 one of the most important decisions for Maine Democrats will be who we nominate to challenge Sen. Susan Collins. Democratic leadership in Washington has put their thumb on the scale in favor of one candidate. But is that really in the best interests of Mainers, or just the Democratic National Convention?

Current events make it crystal clear that we need major systemic changes in how government represents the citizens. Keeping the status quo is not the answer. Talking about problems is easy, while implementing effective solutions takes hard work. Mainers should decide for themselves which candidate they think will best represent us in Washington. Use every tool at your disposal to understand what each would actually do to accomplish the change that we need, and give your support accordingly.

Peter Homer

Southwest Harbor

