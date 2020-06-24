I have watched my state Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, for the last four years and I am deeply committed to her reelection.

There is no end to both her work and her commitment to the citizens in Senate District 14. I have watched her not only in the Legislature, but in our communities attending municipal meetings, Girl Scout events, hunter’s breakfasts and many other occasions.

Recently she organized volunteers who have been calling seniors in our district to both check on how they were handling the stay-at-home conditions and if they had any specific needs. Sen. Bellows has been running errands to assure that seniors are safe and needs are met.

She has set politics aside and brought strong pressure on the Department of Labor over their delays in paying those unemployed due to the COVID-19 virus that has left working people without jobs or income.

I want to thank Sen. Shenna Bellows for her service and encourage all voters in District 14 to re-elect her to the State Senate.

Marty Henson

Winthrop

