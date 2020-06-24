Six Maine cultural organizations altogether received $731,189 from the National Endowment for the Humanities to retain employees and help pay for essential operations during the pandemic through the CARES Act.
Among the recipients were the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, which received $225,903 to retain 11 positions to develop virtual learning experiences and adapt for a post-pandemic world; Bowdoin College in Brunswick, receiving $200,000 for four visiting faculty positions related to a humanities classroom project; and the Lewiston Public Library, receiving $121,847 to retain two staff members related to the youth library program “Where You Are.” The Monhegan Museum received $38,409 for four staff members and one consultant to develop a multimedia online project called “World War II and Monhegan.”
Northeast Historic Film in Bucksport got $78,425 for six staffers who will prepare to upload 2,800 reels of digitized film and videotape documenting New England history and culture. In Searsport, the Penobscot Marine Museum will use $66,605 to fund four existing positions and add a new museum educator to develop new digital programming.
“This federal funding will go a long way to ensure that these cultural organizations and their employees stay safe during this unparalleled health crisis,” U.S. Rep Chellie Pingree said in a press release announcing the funding.
