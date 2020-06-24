Each of these landmarks is in a different Maine county. Can you match all 16?
COUNTIES
Cumberland, Franklin, Piscataquis, Somerset, Aroostook, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Kennebec,
Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Waldo, Washington, York, Oxford, Penobscot
LANDMARKS
ANSWERS
1. Waldo, 2. Knox, 3. Lincoln, 4. Kennebec, 5. Sagadahoc, 6. Androscoggin, 7. Aroostook, 8. Penobscot, 9. Piscataquis, 10. Franklin, 11. Somerset, 12. Washington, 13. Oxford, 14. Cumberland, 15. York, 16. Hancock
Photo credits, in order: John Patriquin, Gregory Rec, Gordon Chibroski, Joe Phelan, G. Chibroski, Russ Dillingham, D. Derek Davis, G. Rec, D. Davis, Ben McCanna, David Leaming, G. Rec, J. Patriquin, G. Chibroski, J. Patriquin, Shawn Patrick Ouellette
