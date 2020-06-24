WEST GARDINER — A number of drivers on Hallowell Litchfield Road were stopped Wednesday morning by an unusual roadblock: a mobile home.

A tractor trailer hauling the home snared traffic for an hour-and-a-half after it got stuck trying to go up a narrow driveway, according to Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read.

Read said the call came in just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Around 10:30 a.m., traffic had resumed as the mobile home was hauled into the driveway.

Police didn’t immediately have information about the operator of the vehicle. Read said there was no damage to the mobile home.

He said this sort of incident happens “once in a while,” but usually the tractor trailer operators “get it figured out before we get a phone call.”

