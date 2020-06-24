LITCHFIELD — A Monmouth man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

A 2003 Buick driven by Jeremy Kenney, 45, of Monmouth struck a pine tree late Monday night. Kenney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read. Photo courtesy of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department

Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said Jeremy Kenney, 45, was operating a 2003 Buick sedan when it went off the road and hit a pine tree on Plains Road around 9:30 p.m.

Read said Litchfield Fire and Rescue personnel were able to remove Kenney from the car, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

Read said the crash is still under investigation, but speed appears to have been a factor in this crash. 

