VERO BEACH, Fla. – Elizabeth Ann (Pierce) Cross, 87, of Vero Beach, Fla. died on June 21, 2020 at Indian River Estates in Vero Beach. She was born May 27, 1933 in Augusta to Elizabeth H. and Frederick W. Pierce, Jr. She was married on Sept. 11, 1954, to Ray H. Cross who predeceased her in 1986.Known mostly as Liz, she had an incredibly active life, with recent trips to Maine, France, South Africa, and Washington, D.C. to attend significant events with her children and grandchildren. She lived in Maine, Ohio, New Hampshire, Connecticut, California, New Jersey and Florida. In the early 1990s, she discovered Vero Beach and has been a resident ever since, living at both Timber Ridge where she was active in fitness sports and tennis, and most recently at Indian River Estates where she was quite the pickleball and shuffleboard player.Liz had an incredible commitment to education, graduating from Cony High School in Augusta (1951), then The University of Maine (B.S. 1955), and The University of Bridgeport (M.S. 1972). At her beloved University of Maine, she was a sister in Chi Omega Sorority, and was in the All Maine Women, Phi Kappa Phi, and Omicron Nu honor societies. She served and positively impacted numerous students and families as a teacher, social worker, guidance counselor, and volunteer. She passed her commitment to education on to her children and grandchildren. Blessed with the spiritual gifts of service and teaching, she was extremely active at The Community Church of Vero Beach where she served as greeter and usher, and worked tirelessly at their annual rummage sale.She was a life long and highly skilled bridge player achieving the extremely rare Gold Life Master status. She was a staple and highly desired partner at the Vero Beach Bridge Center, and was sought out to teach and arrange Bridge games on prestigious cruise ships.Her loving brother, Frederick W. Pierce III, and wife Diane, of Las Vegas, Nev., and sons Mark Cross of Richmond, Va., Jeff Cross of St. Louis, Mo., and David Cross of Charleston, S.C. survive her. She has six incredible grandchildren, Lea (and husband Paul) of Chicago, Ill., Julie of Bentonville, Ark., Kayla of Washington DC, Nathan of New York, N.Y., Amanda of Columbia, S.C.., and Tucker of Charleston, SC. She has been also blessed with three wonderful and devoted daughters-in-law, Melanie, Therese, and Jill. She is also survived by niece Susan Pierce Stoddart of Dallas, Texas and nephew Frederick W. Pierce IV (and wife Christine) of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif..She will be missed by many, including her long-time companion and dance partner, Gus Choate of Winthrop.Due to the current health crisis and travel restrictions, a celebration of life and family reunion will take place in summer 2021 in Maine. She will be interred alongside her husband Ray H. Cross (1934-1986) in Forest Grove Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at http://www.millenniumcremationservice.com.Gifts in lieu of flowers and in memory of Liz may be sent to:University of Maine FoundationTwo Alumni Place Orono, ME 04469-5792 or at umainefoundation.org/memorialtoward the Ray H. Cross ’55, ’57G & Elizabeth Pierce Cross ’55 Electronics Lab in the Ferland Engineering Education and Design Cent

