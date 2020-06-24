CANAAN – Allen J. Hutchison, 69, passed away June 16, 2020 at his home in Canaan with his wife by his side. He was born April 19, 1951 in St. Francis, the son of Joseph and Rella (Frenette) Hutchison.He graduated from Waterville High School in 1976. On July 5, 1975 he married Pamela Holmes in Palmyra. Allen was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. He was a self-employed truck driver and owner who after retiring from this, worked as a mechanic at Kris-Way. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, fixing anything, and was an amateur pilot.Allen laughed, loved and lived with his wife of over 44 years, Pamela (Holmes) Hutchison of Canaan. He is survived by his son Joseph of Freeport and daughter Sue, son Michael and wife Kiva of Brunswick with their two children Bearson and Abinaya, daughter Michelle and partner Jeromy of Canaan with their three boys Gavin, Nathaniel and Sebastien; as well as close nephew Anthony Gagliardi of Canaan and two special children “Jake and Fluffy.” One of 13 children he is also survived by three brothers, Brian and wife Brenda, David and wife Kathy, all of Maine, Peter and partner Roger of Florida, and seven sisters, Betty Anderson of Virginia, Norma Gagliardi of Maine, Sally Tarini of Maine, Jean Melchiore and husband Frank of Connecticut, Janet Dziekan and husband Bob of South Carolina, Rachael Pradilla of Virginia, Cindy Poulin and husband Steve of Maine. He was predeceased by brothers, Junior and Richard, brothers-in-law, John Anderson, Vinnie Gagliardi and Turk Tarini. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hutchison home in Canaan.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

