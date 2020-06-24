BENTON – Hilaire Maurice “Moe” Paquette, 87, passed away June 5, 2020 at Oak Grove Nursing Center in Waterville. Maurice was born Dec. 2, 1932 in Winslow to Emile and Florence (Masse) Paquet.He attended Winslow schools and graduated from Winslow High School in 1950. He married Claudette Elliott of Fairfield at the Immaculate Heart of Mary church in Fairfield on Feb. 19, 1955.He was a decorated veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, receiving three commendation medals for meritorious service and outstanding achievement; he was promoted to Master Sargent in February 1970. During his service, he was stationed at a number of Air Force bases across the country including, Dow AFB in Bangor Maine, Westover AFB in Chicopee, Mass., Otis AFB in Cape Cod, Mass., and McLellen AFB in North Highlands, Calif. After his honorable discharge in 1972, he joined the US Postal Service where he worked as a mail carrier/supervisor until his retirement in 1992. Maurice enjoyed boating and fishing at his camp on Great Pond in Belgrade, playing his accordion, his piano and his banjo. He and Mom loved dining out at the Taste of Maine, Anglers and Governors restaurants where he enjoyed his Alabama Slammer. He was also quite fond of the seafood stew from The Pointe Afta. Everyone knew his favorite weekly treat was an ice cream from the DQ. Maurice is survived by two daughters, Angela Cairnie and husband Paul of Winslow, Cindy Paquette of Benton, four sons, Paul Paquette and wife Joyce of Florida, Mike Paquette and wife Sue of Auburn, Jeff Paquette and wife Diane of Durham, N.H., David Paquette and fiancée Sharisse of Benton; grandchildren, Aaron, Jason, Nicholas, Kelsey, Elizabeth, Hannah, Jeffrey, Holly, Marissa, Sarah; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by three brothers, Clarence “Ky” Paquet and wife Yvette, Jean “Lawrence” Paquet and wife Jane, David Paquet and wife Maryanne, and one sister Olivette Letourneau, and he predeceased his brother Leonel Paquette who passed on June 11, 2020.He was predeceased by his wife, Claudette Paquette; his parents; five sisters, Marie Leavitt and husband George, Dorianne Poulin and husband Robert, Justine Dolham and husband Robert, Lizette Madore and husband Donald, Marilyn Theriault and husband Joseph; two brothers, Marcel Paquet and wife Margaret, Camille Paquet and wife Shirley; along with his sister-in-law Adeline Paquette and his brother-in-law Richard Letourneau; three nephews, John Paquet, Reggie Poulin and Terry Leavitt and five nieces, Rachel Paquet, Kathy Madore, Jean Poulin, Betty Paquet, and Brenda Paquet. The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the staff at Oak Grove for their care and kindness, with special thanks to Moe’s pal “Smitty” and Moe’s buddy Ed; also to the wonderful team from Maine General Hospice; Nurse Jessica, the uplifting visits from Chaplin Bill and his dog Tillie, as well as “Harry” and his soothing dulcimer music. A family graveside service will be held on June 29, at 11:00 a.m.. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville, officiated by Father Jim MM. Due to COVID restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in Maurice’s memory to:your local food pantry or: Winslow Community Cupboard 12 Lithgow St.Winslow, ME 04901or: Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry, 23 Lawrence Avenue, Fairfield, Maine, 04937, and/or the MaryKnoll Missionary.

