WATERVILLE – Michael M. Nawfel, D.M.D., husband of Dolores N. Nawfel of Waterville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Maine General Long-Term Care Facility at Glenridge in Augusta. Born in 1923, in Waterville, he was the son of the late Sam M. and Adma D. Nawfel.He graduated from Waterville High School in 1941. He attended Colby College for his undergraduate prerequisite sciences and was accepted to Tufts Dental School through the United States Army Specialized Training Program. He graduated Tufts Dental School in April 1946. During the summer of 1946, he worked his first job as a dentist for the Maine Seacoast Missionary Society established by a Baptist church in Maine. He served on a mobile dental unit on a boat named the Sunbeam providing dental care for the fishing and lobstering communities populating the islands along the coast of Maine. Over the next two years, he completed active-duty service in the United States Army at Army Hospital in Valley Forge Pennsylvania during World War II. He was honorably discharged with the rank of captain.It is no accident that his nostalgic attachment to his birthplace would draw him back to Waterville where he would strengthen his deep connection with family, friends and community upon the purchase of his dental office at 24 Common St. in downtown Waterville in 1948, the heartbeat of the community. For him, downtown Waterville became a sacred space; a place of deep meaning and belonging. He became affectionately known as “Uncle Mickey” to many of the younger patients in his practice. He loved his work and described it as a blessing. “Work is my blessing, not my doom” as he would often say. He pursued his passion for dentistry for the next 56 years until his retirement at age 81.Dr. Nawfel was a member of the Colby Alumni Association, Tufts Alumni Association, Maine Dental Association, New England Dental Society, Kennebec Valley Dental Association, and American Dental Association. For years he was an active member of the Waterville Lions Club.He reveled in activities such as gardening, fishing, scuba diving, carpentry, and music. He was an accomplished violinist. He was an avid gardener throughout his life and rototilled and planted his last garden at age 92. He built with his own hands a 64′ x 120′ skating rink with floodlights hoisted upon telephone poles to light the structure by night. What began as a project for the delight of his four boys had a ripple effect throughout the entire community as children from many of Waterville’s diverse neighborhoods slowly found their way to “Dr. Nawfel’s skating rink” where they would skate and play hockey. These activities would continue for years as his welcome home became another focal point of community in his life.He is survived by his wife, Dolores Nawfel, to whom he was married for 67 years. Together they dedicated themselves to a singular unity of purpose to preserve and strengthen the health and well-being of their four sons, Sam Nawfel, D.O. and his wife Bonnie, Michael Nawfel, D.M.D. and his wife Karen, Nicholas Nawfel, D.D.S. and his wife Penny, and his youngest son, Peter Nawfel. He is survived by five grandchildren, Nichole Nawfel, Jacob Nawfel and his wife Katie, Alysia Whynot and her husband Colby, Lauren Nawfel, Jena Nawfel; and his great-grandson, Wesley Whynot. He is also survived by sister-in-law Helen Edwards and her husband Ed and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Fowler and her husband Leon. In addition, he is survived by many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and cousins.He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Adma Nawfel; his four beloved sisters, Laura Nawfel, Amera Nawfel, Zanie Hikel and her husband Gabe, Najla Joseph and her husband Harold; and his granddaughter, Alexa Nawfel.The Nawfel Family would like to thank the many healthcare workers who were involved in our father’s care during the last several years of his life. Their medical management, professional expertise, and compassionate care combined to assure the best quality of life possible during his remaining years.Because of the restrictions imposed upon us by the pandemic of 2020, a small private graveside service with burial attended by his immediate family was conducted by Father Constantine Sarantidis. Dad was laid to rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.For those who would like to make a donation in our father’s name, you are welcome to consider:Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 133 Pleasant St. Portland, ME 04101

