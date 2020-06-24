MONTVILLE – Ronald V. Tyler, 75, of Montville died on June 20, 2020 at Sussman House after a battle with cancer. He was born on August 24, 1944 in Portland, the son of the late Virgil and Marilyn Tyler. Ronald graduated from Erskine Academy, class of 1963. He joined the United States Army and served as a paratrooper from 1964 to 1967. Ronald enjoyed wintering in Florida with his wife Beverly and was also known for his meticulous care of his lawn at home. They spent many years by each other’s side until her passing in 2016. He is predeceased by his parents; wife; sister Darlene Sampson; and daughter-in-law Kimberly.Ronald his survived by his loving sons Rodney Tyler and wife Lori of South China, and Richard Tyler of Searsmont; grandchildren Lucas, Lauren and Ryan Tyler of South China, Jonathan Walsh of Swanville and Derrick Tyler of Searsmont; brother Mendall Tyler and wife Hope of Winter Haven, Fla., brothers-in-law Donald Lucas and wife Patsy, Steve Lucas and wife Cheryl all of Searsmont, Dennis Lucas and wife Barbara of Montville, sister-in-law Edna Mae Wadsworth and husband David of Montana; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday June 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast. A graveside interment will be held privately at Chadwick Hill Cemetery in South China. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.ripostafh.comThose who wish may make memorial contributions in his memory to the Alfond Cancer Center

