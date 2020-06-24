Two Oxford County mineral and gem collectors are looking for help after someone broke onto their property and stole their belongings, including their rare gems and minerals.

Dig Maine Gems, a rockhounding and mineralogy business operated by Jody and Zoltan Matolcsy in West Paris, announced on its Facebook page Saturday that someone broke into the business and took “our cash, our whole cash register, and a plastic bin with jewelry, stones, etc.”

In subsequent posts, the Matolcsys said that several stones, minerals and gems were stolen, including lapis lazuli, amethyst geodes, gemstone necklaces, and chip bracelets.

Around the same time, Dennis P. Durgin of Hebron, who owns property on Mount Marie in South Paris, wrote on the Oxford County Mineral and Gem Association Facebook page, that somebody stole a 6- by 15-inch beryl crystal from his land.

The crystal is aquamarine in color and cylinder-shaped. It’s attached to a boulder and he said it’s estimated to be worth between $5,000 and $10,000.

Durgin said he was sharing details about the crystal and the theft online because people “may see this easily recognizable stolen beryl crystal being displayed or offered for sale” and “there is a strong likelihood that at least some club members will become aware of rumors as to the identity of the perpetrator.”

Durgin said anyone with information that could lead to the recovery of the crystal can call him at 207-576-9599, or call the South Paris Police Department at 207-743-7448.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: