A car driven by Isaac Rawson, 17, of Sebago struck a tree on Hancock Pond Road in Denmark on Tuesday, killing him, according to state police. Submitted photo

DENMARK — A Sebago teen was killed Tuesday when his car struck a tree on Hancock Pond Road.

Police said 17-year-old Isaac Rawson lost control of the car he was driving at about 3:45 p.m. and it skidded into a tree on the driver’s side. Rawson died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to a statement by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Rawson was alone at the time.

Maine State Police troopers said speed and driver inexperience were likely causes of the crash, McCausland said.

