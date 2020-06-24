Students Leanna Breard and Deysha Hoffman, among others, attend Decal Gymnastics Summer Fun Camps at 907 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Oakland. The same camps also are held in Augusta.

The camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily every week until the week of Aug. 10, with before and after care available from 7 to 9 a.m. or 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call Carol Hamilton-Brewer, USA Gymnastics Maine State Chairwoman, at Decal Gymnastics at 207-474-3222 or email [email protected].

