Winslow High School has announced the following students were named to its fourth-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year, according to a news release from the school.
Seniors — High honors: Rylee Batey, Silver Clukey, Micah Dickson, Katie Doughty, Summer Eyster, Cameron Goodwin, Aaron Harmon, Gabrielle Hatt, Gabrielle Hatt, Riley Loftus, James Mason and Shaylie Morrison.
Also, Justice Picard, Colby Pomeroy, Alexis Porter, Kristen Rancourt, Carrie Selwood, Grace Smith and Katherine Stevens.
Honors: Alika Andrews, Kathryn Bailey, Sebastion Bouchard, Cameron Brockway, Brielle Carter, Brady Corson, Camden Dangler, Brennan Dunton, Christopher Girard, Dawsen Gurski, Landon Hotham, Sadie Irza, Kaelyn Lakey and Felicia Lessard.
Also, Ronnie Mason, Madison Morin, Mariah Morrison, Gabriel Moumouris, Elena O’Hara, Wesley O’Neal, Madalyn Phillips, Talor Rodriguez, Mallory Sheridan, Alison Stabins, Bryanna Stanley, Hannah Stevens, Gage Vaughan, Austin Veilleux and Caleb Welsh.
Honorable mention: Eric Booth, Gabriella Chambers, Willa Dolley, Christopher Mills, Haylee Moore, Christopher Poulliot, Miranda Raymond, Nevaeh Schuchardt, Sage Vance and Abigail Washburn.
Juniors — High honors: Elliana Dow, Jennifer Ferry, Cassidy McIntire, Abigail Thibodeau, Olivia Tiner and Carly Warn.
Honors: Jacob Berard, Philip Bigelow, Grace Bilodeau, Jack Bilodeau, Justin Bolduc, Jameson Carey, Megan Cates, Robert Clark, Philip Edwards, Cassidy Foss, Kasondra French, Reid Gagnon, Thomas Gamache, Lilly Harvey, Riley Landry and Bodhi Littlefield.
Also, Julia Martins, Preston Moody, Kaylee Nadeau, Nathan Newgard, Denali Norris, Karlie Ramsdell, Emily Raynes, Laruen Roy, Paige Spears, Jenna Veilleux and Emily West.
Honorable mention: Arron Erving, Hunter Gagne, Colby Genest, Kenneth Hodges, Abigail Inman, Jenna Libby and Joseph Lopes.
Sophomores — High honors: Carrina Chen, Ashton Erving, Emma Farnham, Caden Fitzpatrick, Megan Huesers, Anna Lakey, Alaina Lambert, Lanie Latham, Alanna McCann, Vanessa Norris, Keely Nutting, Harly Pomerleau, Allan Rogers and Ryan Yang.
Honors: Antoine Akoa, Aidan Barbeau, Kassidy Bibeau, Evan Bourget, Tyler Brockway, Grace Campbell, Derrick Capp, Nya Chapman, Sage Clukey, Joscelyn Denis, Abby Giguere, Nicholas Girard, Brady Goodwin, Jordanna Hernandez and Leah Knight.
Also, Ethan Loubier, Kristopher Loubier, Madison Lower, Ryan Martin, Lindsay Moulton, Levi Olin, Colby Palmer, Joseph Pfingst, Rylie Raftus, Emilee Richards, Mikayla Rioux, Samuel Schmitt, Jackson Stafford, Zachary VanAntwerp, Connor Veilleux, Ryan Wahl and Nicholas Weiss.
Honorable mention: Kaci Fortin, Landen Gillis, William Harvey, Katarina Metten, Kaitlin Morrison, Panyapat Siriphol, Steven Sloat, Stephen Spencer, Benjamin Tilton, Myles Tootill, Bailey Waldie and Evan Watts.
Freshmen — High honors: Lucas Boucher, Devin Bussiere, Kevin Bussiere, Aiden Esterline, Morgan Fortin, Hunter Lee, Haley Martin and Noella Pepin.
Honors: Cal Beckwith, Lainey Bell, Natalie Bourget, Hayden Clement, Andrew Cormier, Alex Crews, Dominique Daigneault, Michaela Demers, Audrey Dolley, Tyeler Dow, Emma Dowland, Brook Dunn, Dayton Dutil, Isabella Fleury, Pedro Garcia and Brianna Giroux.
Also, Kylee Hernandez, Amaiya Hunter-Jacob, Lindsey Jason, Allie Kimball, Aliyah Lacroix, Braden Laramee, Timothy Lessa, Alayna Morneault, Jared Newgard, Andrew Poulin, Jason Reynolds, Lukas Stabins, Morgan Strassberg-Bersani, Mattie Vaillancourt, Keira Veilleux and Sabrina York.
Honorable mention: Brooke Cunningham, Anna Day, Rafael Garibay, Renee LaVerdiere, Emma Michaud, Kaelyn Mulligan, Cadence Murray, Amber Phillips and Makenna Preble.
