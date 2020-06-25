Chris Hamilton is running for the Maine House of Representatives in District 88. Born and raised in Maine, Chris and his wife own Barred Owl Creamery, a creative and well-managed farm in Whitefield. In addition, Chris has spent years as a professional fundraiser for well respected organizations such as LifeFlight and MOFGA. Currently, he’s raising funds for Amani Kids, which provides services for homeless street children in Tanzania.

In addition to his creativity, Chris is thoughtful and open minded. He strongly believes that we need to act immediately to limit climate change and sees this as an opportunity for job creation. He wants to improve our health care model with greater emphasis on prevention and public health. He’s an active outdoor guy who would promote the protection of wilderness and wildlife. He thinks Maine’s infrastructure needs a lot of work, also creating jobs, but that it should be financed without adding to state debt. Chris would definitely take a fiscally responsible approach to all these policy efforts.

Chris would be a great Democratic representative for our rural district. In a time when there is too much left and right wing divisiveness, Chris is a good listener willing to thoughtfully consider all points of view.

Please vote for Chris in the July 14 primary and the Nov. 3 election.

Tony Marple

Whitefield

