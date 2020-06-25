Sen. Shenna Bellows knows how to get things done by working across the aisle with state legislators of all stripes. She has and will continue to work hard fighting for lower property taxes and to increase the Homestead Exemption helping the elderly stay in their homes. She also passed legislation to make it possible for every child to have school lunch. Shenna knows how important it is to give Maine children the most valuable gift — education — and give it on a full stomach.
Sen. Bellows is chairwoman of the Labor and Housing Committee. In these challenging times she will fight to provide equality and a better economy for us all. Shenna represents the qualities we look for in a candidate: smart, empathetic, articulate and ethical. She understands the issues and will work across the aisle for the good of all.
At the July 14 primary we will have the opportunity to renominate Shenna. I urge you to join me and reelect Shenna as state senator.
Patricia Connors
Hallowell
