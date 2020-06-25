Here’s Sara Gideon’s criticisms of Sen. Susan Collins: Collins is too dependent on money, she doesn’t show up for the Maine press or in public events.
Here’s Sara Gideon’s behavior as a candidate: Gideon raises a boatload of money and ducks all debates, including the important Channel 6 televised debate.
In a year of change and challenge, we need a candidate with courage and leadership. That’s why I am voting for Betsy Sweet in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on July 14.
Monty Hoskins
Hallowell
