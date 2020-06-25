Gardiner Area High School has announced its top 10 graduates for the class of 2020.

The graduates are listed by rank, according to a news release from the high school.

Abigail Folsom is class valedictorian.

She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Rebecca Folsom of Pittston. During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the volleyball team.

In addition, she has participated in Student Council, the Math Team and Latin Club, and is a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Folsom plans to attend Colby College in the fall to major in biology on a pre-med track.

Kiersten Weed is class salutatorian.

She is the daughter of Kim and Paul Whitley and Robin Weed of West Gardiner. During her time at GAHS, she has participated in Ampersand Dance and Latin Club.

In addition she has been involved in the school’s District Wellness Committee, tennis team, school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, HOBY conference, Girls’ State, Maine Medical Explorers and has been student representative for the School Board.

Weed plans to attend the American University in Washington, D.C., with a double major in business administration, with a concentration in marketing, and film production.

Sierra Nestor is ranked third in the class. She is the daughter of Joseph and Saresa Nestor of Gardiner.

During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the French Club, Art Club, and Math Team and a member of school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Nestor plans to attend the University of Maine at Augusta in the fall to study architecture.

Susan Strickland is ranked fourth in the class. She is the daughter of Donald and Dorothy Strickland of Gardiner.

During her time at GAHS, she has been a part of the alpine skiing team and tennis team. In addition, she has participated in the musicals, band, French Club, Math Team, has created an art club, has been the secretary of Student Council, and a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Strickland plans to attend the University of New Hampshire in the fall to major in engineering.

Nadia Kempton is ranked fifth in the class. She is the daughter of Chad and Linda Kempton of Randolph.

During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the golf team, girls’ lacrosse team, and Prom Committee. In addition, she is a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Kempton plans to attend Maine College of Health Professions in the fall to major in nursing.

Audrey Palmer is ranked sixth in the class. She is the daughter of James and Darlene Palmer of West Gardiner.

During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the select choir, volleyball team, winter cheering team, tennis team, Student Council, Outing Club and Prom Committee. She was also a two-year member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Palmer plans to attend the University of Maine at Augusta in the fall to study veterinary technology.

Caitlin Paul is ranked seventh in the class. She is the daughter of Jen and Sterling Paul of Pittston.

During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the jazz band, select choir, Drama Club, Math Team, Civil Rights Team, the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and was a varsity tennis player.

Paul plans to attend Harvard College with a concentration in music.

Evan Wells is ranked eighth in the class. He is the son of Jeff and Allison Wells of Gardiner.

During his time at GAHS, he has been a member of the basketball and tennis teams, and has participated in jazz and concert band, was advertising chairman on Band Board, as well as a participant in Pizazz and Poetry Out Loud. He is a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and a member of Student Council as treasurer, Spanish Club president, and founding member of the Debate Club.

He has been a volunteer at PALS animal shelter and at the Bowdoin College Basketball camp, participated in NHS food and blood drives, and played trumpet for Wreaths Across America and Memorial Day wreath laying ceremonies.

Wells plan to attend Bates College in the fall.

Diane Tran is ranked ninth in the class. She is the daughter of Phat and Rita Tran of Pittston.

During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the Gardiner/Hall-dale Varsity Swim Team all four years. In addition, she has been a member of the Math Team, National Honor Society, and Student Council.

Tran plans to attend Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, in the fall to major in mathematics with a minor in statistics.

Arianna Kelsey is ranked 10th in the class. She is the daughter of Erica and Benjamin Kelsey of Richmond.

During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the soccer, basketball and track and field varsity teams. In addition, she a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honors Society, and has been a diligent volunteer to her community and even internationally for Tamil Nadu, India.

Kelsey plans to attend Saint Michael’s College in the fall to major in chemical engineering with a minor in finance.

