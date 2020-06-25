NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Jacob Folsom of Gardiner has been recognized on the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Norwich University.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean’s list honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean’s list honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

