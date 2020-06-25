CAMDEN — Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety for more than three decades, is retiring Tuesday.

“It’s been a great ride. I’m honored to have been the messenger for the men and woman of public safety,” McCausland said.

McCausland grew up in Brunswick. He worked for eight years as news director for Bath radio station WJTO. After radio, he sold insurance for a decade.

Then the job as public safety information officer opened and he applied for the post. He had applied a decade earlier when he worked at the radio station but did not get the job.

Over 32 years on the job, he has reported on more than 500 homicides, 500 fatal fires, and thousands of car crashes, he said.