The number of jobless claims fell slightly in Maine last week as the state Department of Labor continued to root out identity fraud within the system.

About 4,500 Mainers filed initial unemployment claims last week as the labor department canceled thousands more fraudulent claims. The total number of state and federal claims filed in Maine was 5,600, which included 1,100 duplicate claims caused by overlap between the two systems.

The total number of initial claims filed was down slightly from 5,900 the previous week, filed by about 5,000 individual Mainers.

Meanwhile, the labor department said it canceled about 1,900 initial claims and 4,300 weekly certifications, also known as continuing claims, suspected of being fraudulent. Between week ending May 30 and the week ending June 20, the department has canceled roughly 23,900 initial claims and 41,000 weekly certifications that were determined to be fraudulent – a total of 64,900 claims.

State and federal authorities have said that organized criminals used personal information stolen during data breaches to file for benefits under other people’s names. The department temporarily halted payments in late May to root out fake claims.

About 64,400 weekly certifications were filed last week for state unemployment, it said. In addition, about 26,400 weekly certifications were filed under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

Nationally, claims for unemployment benefits declined slightly to 1.48 million last week, the 12th straight drop and a sign that layoffs are slowing but are still at a painfully high level.

