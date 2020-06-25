The Maine Principals’ Association has established two phases for summer sports workouts as part of its guidelines for opening high school sports in the fall.

With high school sports across the nation having been shut down since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the MPA’s Sports Medicine Committee is putting a strong emphasis on conditioning, strength training and agility drills during the two phases in July.

“We were being asked to provide clarification for what is acceptable from a medical and safety standpoint,” said Mike Burnham, executive director of the MPA. “These guidelines are based on the best medical information we could gather from state and national organizations as well as plans from other states.”

Phase 1 will begin July 6 and end July 19. Phase 2 will run from July 20 to Aug. 2. Any further recommendations for the fall season will be developed throughout the summer.

Currently, coaches can only interact with their athletes remotely.

In its release, the MPA states that it is hopeful to start the fall season on time: “We are all hoping that we will be allowed to start as scheduled but at this point it is too early to predict what will happen.”

As part of the guidelines, the MPA suggests that each school create a COVID-19 Response Team “to help identify and implement policies and procedures for safe return-to-school and sport activities.”

The MPA is suggesting that students undergo a health screening before they even go to workouts. Locker rooms and shower facilities will be closed.

In Phase 1, which will take place only outdoors, athletes will be separated into pods of no more than 10 students for workouts in order to maintain proper social distance. In Phase 2, the limit can increase to up to 50 for outdoor workouts but remains at 10 for any indoor workouts.

Coaches will be required to take attendance at every practice, and schools should supply any sanitizing or cleaning materials that are needed.

Athletes will not be required to wear masks during “high intensity aerobic workouts,” but coaches, athletes and officials should wear masks “when appropriate to minimize the exposure to respiratory droplets.”

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily through respiratory droplets between people in close proximity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Some schools, however, are following more strict guidelines.

On Thursday morning, the Southwestern Maine Activities Association, home to southern Maine’s largest schools, voted unanimously to follow recommendations from their superintendents to close all athletic facilities until August.

“We will await and see what guidance comes out for the next phase, for Phase 3,” said Todd Livingston, the athletic director at South Portland High. “I think that for those schools that are not participating (in July), I suspect Aug. 3 will be a hybrid phase, combining phases 1 and 2, with the focus on fall sports or those sports that might be played in the fall.”

Burnham praised the work of the MPA’s Sports Medicine Committee in putting the guidelines together but added there is more work to be done.

“This is a tremendous group to work with and they took this very seriously and continue to take it seriously because the work is not done,” said Burnham. “This is only the first two phases.”

