AUGUSTA, ME – JUNE 18: A trio of fisherman are framed by three bridges at 1 p.m.Thursday June 18, 2020 as they troll in the Kennebec River just north of downtown Augusta. (Staff photo by Joe Phelan/Staff Photographer)

AUGUSTA — With high temperatures and humidity of late, several Mainers have enjoyed some time on the water recently.

From fishing to getting some time on a personal watercraft, there is plenty to do in Maine’s waterways.

While some rain is in the forecast this weekend, temperatures should still be high.

GARDINER, ME – JUNE 18: After launching from Gardiner's Water Front Park, a person slowly head souths on a personal watercraft at 5:55 a.m. Thursday June 18, 2020 in the Kennebec River between Gardiner and Randolph. They took after faster towards Pittston after clearing the harbor area. (Staff photo by Joe Phelan/Staff Photographer)

 

