HARMONY – Dorothy E. Montigny, née Capen, passed peacefully on June 18, 2020. Dorothy was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Sharon, Mass., to Herbert A. Capen and Lucy H. SteinShe worked as an inspector for Western Electric Co. for 15 years. She will be remembered for being a loving grandmother to her many grandchildren. She had a special way with children, and they were always drawn to her. Her interests included knitting, watching the Patriots games, and spending time with family. She was known to be very stylish.Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Donald Montigny; and her daughter, Pamela Ziadeh. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Connors of Harmony, and son William Hoyt and wife Carol of Merrimac, Mass.; grandchildren, Michael Maloney and wife Kim of Haverhill, Mass., Ann Chambers and husband Danny of Harmony, Warren Maloney of Harmony, Katie Connors of Lewiston, Stephen Ziadeh of Milton Mills, N.H., Amy Davis of Merrimac, Mass., Nathan Hoyt of Merrimac, Mass., C. William Hoyt of East Hampstead, N.H., Geoffrey Hoyt of Boston, Mass., and Aili Hoyt of Boston, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Scathach, Gabriel, Sasha, Simon, Maybelle, Oliver, Chloe, Alice, and Lucia; great-great-grandchildren, Saoirse and Etta.At her request, no service will be held.Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan. In lieu of flowers,friends wishing my makedonations in Dorothy’s memory to:St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 email: [email protected]

