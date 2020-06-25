SIDNEY – Elsie Vera Douin, 89, went home to her Lord and Savior on May 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her children. Elsie was born in Saginaw, Mich. on Feb. 14, the daughter of John and Vera Marko. She was educated in Saginaw Schools.Elsie met the love of her life Norman A. Douin while he was serving in the Navy and they married in 1949 and had three children, Larry, Paula and Rodney.Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God and devoted her life to her husband and raising her children. She was an exceptionally talented artist and a lover of all artistic things and in her teens was offered a position with the famous Walt Disney Co. She absolutely loved and was always attracted to anything shiny~glittery or bling thus her nickname became Gypsy. Elsie was a passionate painter, seamstress, loved needlework, macrame, ceramics and stained glass to name a few. She participated in many art and craft shows with her daughter and was a member of Tole N’ ME and The Society of Decorative Painters. She often talked about working at a local hospital in Saginaw helping in labor and delivery at a young age. In addition to raising her family, she and her husband owned and operated Douin’s and Sons Garage, Elsie’s Variety and Douin’s Electric while her husband worked full time at the MCRR. Once her children entered high school she went to work at C.F. Hathaway and Mary’s Ceramics in Waterville.When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in the kitchen cooking, baking or canning her delicious family recipes for her family and friends. She was an incredible loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great – grandmother and she will be sorely missed by all her knew her.Elsie joins her parents John and Vera; her husband Norman; son Joseph; sisters Mary Marko and JoAnn Bonenfant, brother Stanley Markol and grandson Ian Scott Douin. She is survived by her sister Helen Egbert of Pennsylvania and brother Robert Marko of Michigan; her three children Larry Douin and his wife Shirley, Paula Stevens and her husband Wayne and Rodney Douin; her four grandchildren, Chris Douin, Haley Stevens Arnold, Sara Douin Brown and Casey Douin Whitehousel her seven great-grandchildren, Ian Douin, Greyson Stevens Arnold, Grant Henry Arnold, Abigail Brown, Nolan Brown, Wade Whitehouse and Chase Whitehouse.Our family would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt thank you to the Maine General Hospice Staff for everything they did for our Mom. Also a special thank you to Dr. Edmund Ervin for visiting our Mom at home. We are so grateful for her grandchildren Haley Stevens Arnold, Sara Brown and Casey Whitehouse and her niece Tammy Roy for their unwavering love and support.Services will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta to be announced at a later date.

