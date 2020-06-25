WATERVILLE – Geraldine (Gerrie) Yotides, of Waterville, passed away peacefully at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after a brief illness. Gerrie was born in Oakland, daughter of Olga and Harold Rackleff Sr. on Sept. 28, 1935. Gerrie graduated from Messalonskee High School in 1952, and not long after graduating high school she married Spiro “Spike” Yotides on Valentine’s Day in 1954. Gerrie was a stay-at-home mom for her three children for many years before venturing into the workforce. Gerrie was the manager of the cosmetics department for several years at Sterns Department Store in Waterville. After quite a few years there she went to work at Levine’s, also in Waterville. Gerrie ended her career at the Mental Health Center of Thayer Hospital in Waterville.Gerrie enjoyed being with her children as they grew up and never missed one of their events throughout their school and college years. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and two great grandchildren and went to as many of their activities as she could. She was also a huge fan of Engelbert Humperdink attended several of his concerts. She travelled the country to attend his shows, and was even a member of his fan club! Gerrie also brought along her husband Spike to several of his shows. In addition, Gerrie went to Las Vegas, Foxwoods and Atlantic City when she could. She loved the shows and entertainment. Gerrie also enjoyed her Monday afternoon luncheons with her friends at the Pointe Afta in Winslow as well as her Thursday morning Coffee Club at the Early Bird in Oakland. Gerrie and Spike were regulars at the Friday night BBQ at the Elks Club and had lots of good times with their many friends.Gerrie was predeceased by her parents, Olga and Harold Rackleff Sr.; her brother Harold Rackleff Jr. and her sister Virginia (Betty) Higgins. She is survived by her brother Dale Rackleff and life-partner Donna Gilbert, her husband and best friend, Spiro, of 66 years; her son Anthony Yotides and his wife Tonia, her son Timothy Yotides and his wife Lori and her daughter Kelly Johnston and her husband Jeffrey. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Christy Allarie and husband Craig, Jenna Yotides and fiancé Chad LePage, Kara Johnston, Ryan Johnston, Spiro Yotides and Jordan Stolt. Gerrie was also fortunate enough to enjoy many fun times with her two great-grandchildren, Isabella Allarie and Kayden Lane; as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends. Gerrie will be remembered for her selfless and giving personality, and her strong family dedication. Gerrie was always the life of the party and made sure everyone was laughing and having a good time. A committal service will be held on June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are being made by Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home in Waterville.Gerrie loved all animals and was a regular visitor and supporter of the Waterville Humane Society. In lieu of flowers,donations can be sent to:Waterville Humane Society100 Webb Rd.Waterville, ME 04901

