WEST GARDINER – Mr. Joseph T. Tracy, 33, of West Gardiner, passed away tragically on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with his mother, father, and sisters by his side. Joseph was born Feb. 16, 1987 in Waterville. He is the son of Dan and Cynthia (Marquis) Tracy. He was a resident of West Gardiner for many years and previously resided in Waterville. He was a graduate of Lawrence High School Class of 2006. Joseph had previously worked at the United Parcel Service and North Center Foods, but was most recently employed as a flagger. He grew up a daredevil and natural athlete playing many sports but focusing on his passion, racing motocross dirt bikes. He also enjoyed skydiving and was known for doing tricks or stunts on anything that had wheels. He was also an avid animal lover, but what brought him the most joy was being around family and friends and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone out no matter the situation. In addition to his mother and father, Joseph is survived by his grandfather, Malon Tracy of West Gardiner; his sister, Angela Horn and her husband Adam of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and nieces Mikayla and Abby and nephew Zachary; sister Jessica Poulin and her husband Justin of Waterville and their children Gillian and Brevin; sister Jewell Arbo and her husband, Brian of Norridgewock, and their daughter Dominique. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a celebration for family and friends to honor Joseph’s life at a time to be announced in the future and the private burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church Street, Oakland, Maine. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn

