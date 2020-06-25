HALLOWELL – Nancy Fuller of Hallowell passed away peacefully at the M.C.M.C. on May 14, 2020 at age 71.Nancy was born Feb. 17, 1949 to John and Clara Roy. She grew up on Pleasant Street and attended Hallowell schools, graduating from Hall-Dale HS in 1967. Aside from living in Missouri for a year she spent the rest of her life in the Kennebec Valley area. In 1984, she returned to her childhood home on 30 Pleasant St. and lived with her children until her passing. She loved flowers and with the help of her children transformed the yard into a variety of blooms for all to enjoy, including a toy garden for the kids in the neighborhood to play with. In the fall she would decorate extensively for Halloween, turning the yard into a ghostly scene and gave treats out to the neighborhood kids.Nancy was rarely without her camera and she photographed anything interesting; flowers, people, places, wildlife….she captured the moment and then shared her photos generously on line. Nancy will be deeply missed by her family and friends.She was predeceased by her parents, John and Clara Roy; brother Daniel Roy; son, Stephen Fuller, Jr.; and grandson Chris Fuller.She is survived by daughter, Teresa Fuller and Sara Place and her husband Scott, sons Jonathan Fuller, Thomas, Daniel, Michael and Jason Clement; granddaughter Stephanie Fuller; siblings Jennifer Plato and brother Colin RoyThere will not be any services held but there may be a celebration of life organized later once the Covid-19 restrictions subside. Until then people should feel free to send condolences directly to the family.

