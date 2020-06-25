WINSLOW – Roland L. Duperry, 91, communicant of Corpus Christi Parish, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.He was born on Feb. 15, 1929 in Van Buren, Maine, son of Leo Duperry and Lizzie Madore. He attended schools in Van Buren, and graduated from High School in 1949. Roland apprenticed as a Horologist (clock repair) in Van Buren and continued the business for 50 years from his home. He was a member of the American Watchmakers Institute. He moved to Waterville in 1949 and then to Winslow in 1969. He was employed by Scott Paper Company for 33 years, 25 of those in security, before retiring in 1986 as Security Chief. In 1999 he began to winter in Bradenton, Fla. An avid card player, especially Cribbage, he never played a game he wanted to lose. His famous quote, “There are no friends in cards!” will live on forever. He especially loved teaching his grandchildren (the younger generation) the art of playing Charlemagne – a French heritage card game.Roland married Juliette Martin (d 1988) of Waterville in 1953. He is survived by their four children, Daniel and Marla Duperry of Oakland, Ann Duperry and partner Carol Guerrette of Frankfurt, Philip and Margaret Duperry of Sarasota, Fla., Richard and Joette Duperry of Portland; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jeremy Barnes, Christopher, Nicole and Mac McMurphy, Rebekah, Zachary, Hannah and Ethan; and two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Quinn. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth and Elsie Duperry of Dallas, Texas, Carlton and Jeannette Duperry of East Hartford, Conn., Gene and Frances Duperry also in Dallas, Donald (Ricky) and Lulrine Duperry of Fairfield Center, and by his sisters, Louella Bickford of Benton, Joyce and Sam Green of Fairfield Center, Francine Duperry of Centerville, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friend Rita St. Hillaire of Bradenton, Fla.Roland is predeceased by his parents; his wife Juliette, brother Lionel Duperry of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., and his brother Rodney Duperry of Benton.The family wishes to thank Dr. Timothy Webb who was instrumental in helping us keep Dad at home and comfortable during his last couple of weeks; and to the Maine General Hospice nurses, Jessica and Lynda, who came daily to check on Dad.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Roland’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com. Visiting hours will be Sunday June 28, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St John church, on Monday, June 29, 10:00 a.m. Funeral attendance will be by invitation only due to Covid-19 restrictions. Immediately following the funeral, his burial will take place in the St Francis Cemetery.Arrangements are by Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. (207)872-7676 In lieu of flowers,donations may be made at: give.mainegeneral.org Please specify Hospice!

Guest Book