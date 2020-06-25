PITTSFIELD — Four Pittsfield residents have been charged after a police search of a motel room Wednesday turned up 15 grams of heroin, a small amount of fentanyl, digital scales, $810 in cash, drug-related paraphernalia and drug-related documentation, according to officers.

The suspects have been identified as Shanna M. Vicnaire, 27; Joshua Cookson, 31; Lori Norrie, 47; and Shane Vicnaire, 51.

Shanna Vicnaire and Cookson were arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Lori Norrie was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Shane Vicnaire was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Pittsfield police and deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on room 32 at the Pittsfield Motor Inn at 429 Somerset Ave., Sheriff Dale Lancaster wrote in a statement released Thursday afternoon to the news media.

The search included Lt. Carl Gottardi and four deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, and Chief Harold Bickmore and two officers from the Pittsfield Police Department.

Lancaster said the search came after the Sheriff’s Office and Pittsfield police investigated for weeks allegations heroin and fentanyl were being sold out of the room at the motel.

Lancaster estimated the street value of the drugs seized at $3,000.

Bail for Shanna Vicnaire, Cookson and Norrie was set at $5,000 each, with conditions they not use or possess illegal drugs and submit to random searches and testing for illegal drugs.

Police said additional charges could come after the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office reviews the case.

The four suspects are scheduled to appear Sept. 16 at Somerset County Unified Criminal Court in Skowhegan.

