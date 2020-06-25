SKOWHEGAN — The town is seeking the public’s input on the second bridge feasibility study for the next two weeks.

The Thursday evening meeting was moderated by Craig Freshley of Good Group Decisions, who guided the team as well as fielded questions and comments by the community. The meeting was streamed on Zoom and on the town’s Facebook page, with about 40 community members watching from both streams remotely.

Other meeting facilitators included Skowhegan Town Manager Christine Almand, Tom Ericco of T.Y. Lin, Skowhegan Road Commissioner Greg Dore and Nathan Howard of Maine Department of Transportation.

Margaret Chase Smith Bridge currently sees about 25,000 vehicles a day, according to Ericco, of which 1,000 are tractor-trailer trucks that slow down traffic due to slower speeds and wider turns. The Casco Bay Bridge that connects Portland and South Portland handles 30,000 vehicles each day, he previously said.

Discussions on a potential new bridge began last fall when the Board of Selectmen met with the state transportation commissioner to find ways to improve transportation in the Skowhegan area. From 1997-2006, another committee had been exploring ways to divert truck traffic away from the downtown, but this effort was not successful because of disputes about the bypass.

The study includes several factors, including transportation measures, environmental resources, cost and funding measures, and public feedback. The study team is comprised of 16 members from the town, T.Y. Lin, Maine DOT and consulting firms. The project is being paid for through state and federal funding, Almand said.

Last fall, the team received input from the community about what they thought to be important considerations for the studies. From the surveys, the team identified the main concerns include safety, traffic congestion, reducing commercial trucks passing through downtown, environmental impacts, cost and funding, river crossing redundancy and property impact.

The study area is limited, Freshley said, as the town is only interested in alternatives in or close to downtown.

“(A bypass) is not under consideration,” Almand said. “This has a lot to do with the previous issues that the community had around a bypass last time.”

Almand added that the study team is working on alternatives. At the request of the Board of Selectmen, a bypass will not be looked at during the feasibility study.

After Freshley’s opening remarks, Ericco presented several findings the team discovered since the last meeting. One finding was traffic patterns north and south bound coming into town through the bridge and other routes, like Madison Avenue, U.S. Route 201 and U.S. Route 2. Studying these patterns, Ericco added, will help his team assess how traffic patterns will change in the future.

Presented were several alternatives; to not build at all or six different bridge options. When creating these alternatives traffic volume across the Margaret Chase Smith Bridge, where traffic would be redirected and other factors were considered. The impact on nearby intersections is still being assessed. Each alternative predicts traffic patterns up to the year 2045.

• Alternative 1: Year 2045 Transportation System Management. This includes roadway improvements that mitigate existing mobility problems and safety deficiencies on the bridge.

• Alternative 2: Year 2045 Transportation Demand Management. This looks at ways to manage traffic demand. This could be done through various means, such as carpooling and public transportation.

• Alternative 3: Upgrade existing crossing. This looks at widening the existing Island Avenue Bridge, thought the impacts on businesses that are located on the bridge currently are not yet know.

• Alternative 4: New downstream crossing. This looks at providing a new river crossing with roadway connections between Route 201 and Route 2, approximately 1 mile south of downtown.

• Alternative 5: New downtown crossing. The most expensive of the options, this looks to provide a new river crossing with roadway connections in the immediate downtown area downstream of the existing bridge.

• Alternative 6: New upstream crossing. This looks to provide a new river crossway with roadway connections upstream of the existing bridge.

Each alternative was presented with what the changes to traffic patterns would be as well as the pros and cons of each option. Community members were able to weigh in on their thoughts.

“I’m worried a bit about the possible impact of the downtown bridge on the Run of River Whitewater Recreation area,” Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan said at the forum. She added that one of the features included in the downtown bridge option would potentially be too close to a feature for the upcoming whitewater recreation area.

“The mid-river pier would be very close to the second feature, which is the proposed surf wave, which will be the only in-river surf wave in the northeast,” Cannon said.

Other community members weighed in on various parts of the project, including the uncertainty about the impacts on other intersections nearby.

Additionally, the pandemic and its impacts on the economy can also play into this, Freshley said.

“Traffic is down 30% to 40%,” Nathan Howard of Maine DOT said at the forum. “That means revenues are down, and that will have an effect on things.”

Howard said that Maine DOT has a three-year work plan that will be impacted by the pandemic, but said that after the Great Recession, federal stimulus money was given.

“I’m not saying it would happen, but it could.” he said.

A video of the meeting is on the town’s Facebook paged, where it can be viewed any time. Additionally, the town has a survey online that community members can fill out for the next two weeks. The deadline for feedback is July 9.

The next public meeting is scheduled for October, date to be determined.

