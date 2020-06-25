UNION — The Vose Library at 392 Common Road is offering curbside pickup service.

Registered patrons can order books from the Vose Library collection only. A limit of five items can be ordered with each patron account number at mils.maine.edu, through email at [email protected] (include name, phone, and the title and format of each item), or call the library at 207-785-4733, according to a news release from the library.

The library staff is working limited hours, and available items should be ready for pick up within 24 hours during the following curbside pickup hours:

• Tuesday: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.;

• Wednesday: 10 a.m.-noon; and

• Friday: 10 a.m.-noon.

Patrons will be called or emailed once their item(s) are ready and the patron should call when they arrive at the Vose Library parking lot. A staff member will place the bagged and labeled order on a chair near the library entrance, and patrons are asked to remain in their vehicle until the staff member has re-entered the building.

The Book Drop is open for all returns and all overdue fees during the closure will be removed from each patron account. All items are quarantined for a seven-day period before being checked back into the collection.

For more information, visit voselibrary.org, Vose Library Union Maine on Facebook, or call 207-785-4733.

