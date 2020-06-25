BOSTON — Seven local residents have made the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology..
They include Emma Whitney of Augusta, Neil Stottler of Farmingdale, Phoebe Ann Lyman of Norridgewock, Kaitlyn Darveau of South China, and Matthew Philip Sekerak, Benjamin Michael Ames and Zachary J Steele, all of Winthrop.
