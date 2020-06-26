Bath Iron Works has landed a $132 million contract modification to “improve performance on DDG 51 ships,” according to a news release.
The contract will pay for $70 million in improvements to the shipyard and $62 million for capital improvements for DDG 51 suppliers.
“These investments represent capital improvements that are intended to increase efficiency and improve schedule performance,” according to a BIW news release. BIW workers Local 56, representing 4,300 machinists, are currently on strike.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement that she helped secure funding “that will make infrastructure improvements at the yard, enhance the jobs of BIW’s skilled and hardworking employees, and create future opportunities for growth.”
