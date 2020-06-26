BOSTON — There won’t be massive crowds on the banks of the Charles River for the annual Boston Pops July Fourth concert this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers are promising a mix of old and new material for this year’s show.
This year’s broadcast-only show entitled “A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes” will honor front-line and essential workers as well as those who have died during the ongoing pandemic, according to the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
The newer material includes virtual performances recorded from Pops players’ homes, a virtual performance by gospel singer Renese King with conductor Keith Lockhart at the piano, and the Boston Pops recent virtual performance of “Summon the Heroes” with an introduction by composer John Williams.
The show will also include rebroadcast highlights from previous July Fourth shows, including performances by Queen Latifah, Melissa Etheridge and Arlo Guthrie, and as always, will end with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” and a fireworks display.
