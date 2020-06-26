CHESTERVILLE/VIENNA — If you smelled something fishy in the Parker Pond area since mid-June until Wednesday, it was because 13,000 decaying, white perch were put on an uninhabited island after being scooped from the pond.
Biologists removed the perch in the middle of the week of June 15 and put them on the island, said Mark Latti, spokesman for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The perch are an invasive species to the cold water pond, which has salmon and trout in it, he said.
The perch were added to the pond illegally in the 1990s.
The fish were cleaned up Wednesday and taken to a compost facility at a regional office.
The smell of the rotting fish drove at least one family to cut short a family outing June 19.
The fish should not have been put there, Latti said. They should have been brought to a compost facility.
