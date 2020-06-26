AMES, Iowa — Talia Nicole Jorgensen of Augusta has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University for outstanding academic achievement.

Jorgensen, a sophomore, is an athletic training major.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.

