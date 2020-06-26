I will be voting for Betsy Sweet in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on July 14.

Throughout her 37-year career as a progressive advocate and small business owner, Betsy has advanced progressive reform through the Maine State House and beyond.

Betsy helped write and successfully pass the nation’s first Family Medical Leave Act. She fought to raise Maine’s minimum wage. She helped write and pass the first statewide publicly financed elections bill in the country. Betsy has prioritized human rights her entire career, including ensuring that Maine’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services have the resources to function.

I know that Betsy Sweet will push for legislation in Washington that delivers real help to Mainers – not just corporate interests and the desires of party leadership. That’s what she’s shown us her whole career. I trust her, and I hope you will join me in supporting her in July.

 

Susan Shell

Montville

 

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles