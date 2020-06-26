I will be voting for Betsy Sweet in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on July 14.
Throughout her 37-year career as a progressive advocate and small business owner, Betsy has advanced progressive reform through the Maine State House and beyond.
Betsy helped write and successfully pass the nation’s first Family Medical Leave Act. She fought to raise Maine’s minimum wage. She helped write and pass the first statewide publicly financed elections bill in the country. Betsy has prioritized human rights her entire career, including ensuring that Maine’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services have the resources to function.
I know that Betsy Sweet will push for legislation in Washington that delivers real help to Mainers – not just corporate interests and the desires of party leadership. That’s what she’s shown us her whole career. I trust her, and I hope you will join me in supporting her in July.
Susan Shell
Montville
