Maine’s congressional delegation is joining a push to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in America and takes place on June 19. Independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins said the holiday, which is observed by 47 states including Maine, should be a federal one.
The Senate unanimously passed a resolution co-sponsored by the two senators to commemorate June 19, 2020, as “Juneteenth Independence Day.” The resolution was introduced by a large bipartisan group of senators from around the country.
Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, also announced her support for the proposal last week and Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, announced his support on Friday.
King said it’s “past time to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.”
