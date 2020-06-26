OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School 2020 yearbook distribution will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the high school at 131 Messalonskee High Drive, according to a news release from Ninette Fenlason, yearbook advisor.

Individuals who have pre-ordered a yearbook can pick them up at the following times:

• Seniors: — 8 to 10 a.m.;

• Juniors — 10 a.m. to noon;

• Sophomores — 1 to 3 p.m.; and

• Freshmen; 3 to 5 p.m.

At this time the school does not have any extras for sale.

For more information, call Fenlason at 465-7381, ext. 4308.

