OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School 2020 yearbook distribution will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the high school at 131 Messalonskee High Drive, according to a news release from Ninette Fenlason, yearbook advisor.
Individuals who have pre-ordered a yearbook can pick them up at the following times:
• Seniors: — 8 to 10 a.m.;
• Juniors — 10 a.m. to noon;
• Sophomores — 1 to 3 p.m.; and
• Freshmen; 3 to 5 p.m.
At this time the school does not have any extras for sale.
For more information, call Fenlason at 465-7381, ext. 4308.
