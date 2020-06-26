WINDHAM – Eric William Rood, 42, passed away on the 23rd of June 2020. He was born in Waterville on May 2, 1978 to William and Linda Rood.He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1998 and worked for Dill Center for a short time and skills program in Skowhegan. He frequently attended the summer and winter Special Olympics where he especially loved the dances. He enjoyed walking, biking and going to Dunkin Donuts for iced coffee. He was always delighted to go four-wheeling and snowmobiling at his aunt’s camp and spending time with his family.The family would like to express their appreciation to ESM for taking care of him for many years and especially to his special friend, Ben Ayeso, who Eric admired and adored. Many thanks to the recent staff, Mamy and Mohaned, for their support of Eric.He was predeceased by his grandfather, Harold Rood. He is survived by his parents, William and Linda Rood; brothers, Don and Carl Brickett, sister and husband, Jennie and Paul Muniz; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be amongst Eric’s family.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate and support the Special Olympicsin Eric’s honor

