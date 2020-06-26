AUGUSTA – Hazel F. Warner, 97, of Vassalboro, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge. She was born in Chelsea on Feb. 17, 1923, the daughter of Hercules and Marion (Hayes) Brown.Hazel had worked as a switchboard operator for the State of Maine until her retirement.She was married to Clayton Reed and resided in China for many years. Later in life she married Robert Warner.She is survived by several nieces and nephews and their extended families.Graveside prayers, per her wishes, will be held on Saturday June 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the Chadwick Hill Cemetery, South China.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book