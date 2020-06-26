SKOWHEGAN – Alice M. (Giroux) Voisine, 90, passed away at Redington Fairview General Hospital on June 21, 2020 with her two daughters by her side. She was born in Jackman on August 4, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Armoza (Poulin) Giroux. She was married to Alphonse Voisine on May 23,1975, until his passing in April of 2009. Alice worked in the Medwed shoe shop for several years. She later worked as a hostess at Charrier’s restaurant. She loved to gamble at the casino, play bingo, play cards, and dance to country music. She is survived by her two daughters Sandra Lord and Vicki Smith; her three sisters, Hazel Dennis, Marilyn Brown and Lorie Davis; eight granddaughters, Angel (Jeff) Perkins, Trudy Shusta, Tammie (Keith) Frederick, Stacy Tozier, Danielle Charrier, Andrea (Jason) Kane, Devin MacMichael, Tanya (Wayne) Groce; 15 great- grandchildren, Amanda (Shane) Black, Brad (Karen) Perkins, Hank (Rachel) Frederick, Dean Frederick and his partner Alyssa Doucette, Kaitlyn, Kaden, Kolby Tozier, Austin, Ben, Emma Kane, Erick, Ethan Cunliffe, Gabrielle and Connor Goding, Harlee MacMichael; and eight great-great-grandchildren, Logan and Addison Black, Wyatt and Kolton Frederick, Brielle Perkins, Alaina and Alizah Frost, and Westley Kane.She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Armoza (Poulin) Giroux; her son Wayne Charrier; four brothers, John, Lewis, Clifford and Wilfred Giroux; her husband Alphonse Voisine; and her great-granddaughter Shelbi Lynn Frederick.A graveside service will be announced and held at a later date at the Eastside Skowhegan Cemetery. At the family’s request there will be no funeral or visitation hours.Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous